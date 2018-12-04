Badminton: Lee Chong Wei returns to court in two weeks after recovering from nose cancer

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Malaysian national badminton ace Lee Chong Wei is scheduled to return to training within two weeks.

It was confirmed by Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Mohamad Norza Zakaria, who revealed that the winner of three Olympic silvers and three World Championship silvers was in good shape.

"I understand Chong Wei has met his coach, Hendrawan, and expressed his intention to return to the court as soon as possible, but he needs to get permission from his doctor first."

"For now, Chong Wei only performs physical exercise (work out) and has also visited other players during training sessions. For BAM, we want to let him go through the recovery process first as advised by the doctor," he told the media on Tuesday (Dec 4) after a bus donation ceremony by Bank Rakyat to BAM at Menara Bank Rakyat.

Personally, Norza believed the Penang-born player would be ready to face the 2020 Olympics qualifiers scheduled to start in May.

Lee detected his illness after returning from the Indonesian Open in July and conducted health checks at two specialist hospitals in the capital.

The doctors confirmed that he had early stage nose cancer this year and was advised to go to Taiwan to get a second opinion and treatment.

He returned to Malaysia in October after undergoing treatment in Taiwan for nearly three months, and in November, the 36-year-old confirmed that he was free of nose cancer.