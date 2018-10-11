Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei cheerful despite losing 5kg, needs more rest

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Mohamad Norza Zakaria said that Malaysia's No. 1 player, Datuk Lee Chong Wei, may need a few more weeks to rest.

Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza said during the meeting at Lee's house on Thursday morning (Oct 11) that they only spoke about the treatment which he had to endure, like chemotherapy and proton therapy, as well as the performance of the badminton squad.

"I am super happy that he is recovering well. He lost around 5kg but is cheerful and in a jovial mood. He needs to rest at least for another two or three weeks."

"We also spoke about our national badminton squad. He is happy with Lee Zii Jia's win (Taiwan Open)," he told Bernama on Thursday.

Earlier, Mohamad Norza posted his latest picture with Lee in the Instagram account during his visit to Lee's house on Thursday morning.

Many badminton fans were very happy about the latest news about Lee, who had been allowed by his doctor to return home on Sunday after having completed almost two months of treatment in Taiwan, following the diagnosis of an early stage of nose cancer.

Asked when Lee would be back on court, Mohamad Norza said: "Have not discussed the matter because what is most important is his health. What is important is that we want to ensure that Chong Wei has sufficient rest and recovers as previously."

The health problem of the 36-year-old player came into public focus when he withdrew from the World Championship in Nanjing, China, and the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in August.

In his badminton career, Lee has won the Olympic Games silver medal three times in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and is a three-time runner-up of the World Championship in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

He has also been called the Super Series King when he won the most number of championships organised by Badminton World Federation in history with 69 titles and emerged runner-up 34 times.