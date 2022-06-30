Badminton: Japan's Momota claws through at Malaysia Open but both S'pore doubles pairs ousted

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) - Japanese badminton ace Kento Momota narrowly pulled through his first Malaysian match in over two years on Thursday (June 30), as he recovers from a car accident in 2020 that sent his career spiralling downwards.

In a nail-biting encounter lasting 55 minutes, the world No. 2 beat Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka-long 11-21, 21-8, 21-18 in the second round at the Malaysia Open.

Momota walked into Kuala Lumpur's Axiata Arena the fresher of the pair after his opponent in the first round, Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen, forfeited their match on Wednesday.

Cries of "Momota, Momota" greeted the former two-time world champion from the mostly Malaysian crowd, as he and Ng - ranked 13th in the world - took to the court.

But victory did not come easily for Momota, with unforced errors forcing the 27-year-old to tumble 11-21 in the first set.

Recovering in the second game, Momota then dominated Ng 21-8 and kept his nerve to win 21-18 in a tight decider.

Singapore's involvement in the tournament ended with men's doubles pair Loh Kean Hean and Terry Hee's 21-16, 21-13 loss to Malaysia's world No. 6 Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the last 16.

Earlier, Hee had partnered his wife Jessica Tan Wei Han in the mixed doubles, falling 21-14, 21-16 to Denmark's 15th-ranked Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje.