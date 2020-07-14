Athletics: This year's 2XU Compression Run Singapore postponed until April 2021

SINGAPORE - This year's 2XU Compression Run Singapore has been postponed until next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Tuesday (July 14).

The event, which was expected to involve 16,000 participants competing in three categories 5km, 10km and 21.1km, will be held on April 11, 2021.

Originally scheduled for April 5 at the F1 Pit Building earlier this year, organisers had introduced two new legs in Indonesia (June 21) and Malaysia (July 19) as part of its Asia Series 2020 to mark the event's 10th anniversary.

Runners who completed all three would have receive a limited edition 2XU Conqueror Medal from each race that fits together to form one overall medal.

Dates for these overseas races will be updated later.

Other big runs in Singapore like the Osim Sundown Marathon, Income Eco Run and the Great Eastern Women's Run were cancelled earlier this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Organisers of the 2XU Compression Run said under its original terms and conditions "no refunds will be given for any withdrawals after January 31, 2020, 11.59 pm" and registered participants will have their slots transferred to the new date .

Details of the collection of race entry packs will be announced in early August while those who registered before Jan 8 and March 31 will receive a 2XU training shoe bag and 2XU hip pack respectively.

For more information, visit 2XU's website.