SINGAPORE - He made history two years ago by becoming Singapore's first Asian youth champion in athletics, and now Marc Brian Louis is determined to mark 2021 by taking another step up in his track and field journey.

The ITE College Central student, who turns 19 in August, topped the men's 100m open race on the second day of Singapore Athletics' All Comers Meet 1 on Saturday (Feb 27) with a 10.94sec run.