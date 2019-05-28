Athletics: Night race for 2019 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

SINGAPORE - Participants in the 2019 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) will be able to enjoy a night-race experience, organisers Ironman Asia announced at the race's launch at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on Tuesday (May 28).

The Nov 29 to Dec 1 SCSM will flag off at 6pm, in a move Ironman hopes will further the appeal of the race, and take it one step closer to the goal of being inducted into the Abbott World Marathon Majors (WMM) club.

The WMM is a series of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world, and there are currently six stops: Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York and Tokyo.

In 2018, Ironman Asia and WMM signed a 10-year partnership to expand the series' race calendar from six to nine cities.

Singapore was the first candidate to join the exclusive club, and two weeks ago the Chengdu Marathon in China was also named a candidate race.

Said Ironman managing director Geoff Meyer: "Since announcing the bid to join the Abbott WMM in 2017, we've been working closely with our respective partners to improve the Singapore race experience for both runners and spectators.

"We have consulted (national sports agency) Sport Singapore and the relevant government agencies and they have shared their support for the night race."

Related Story Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon: Kenyans monopolise podium positions but all enjoy morning out

Related Story Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon: Good start for wheelchair racers despite concerns over tough corners

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth & Transport, Baey Yam Keng, said: "It is heartening that the organisers are continually improving the Singapore Marathon experience so that it can be among the best in the world.

"With the flag-offs on Saturday (Nov 30) evening this year, I anticipate many more Singaporeans coming out to cheer on the runners and join in the excitement. I hope to see the (SCSM) join the ranks of the WMM in 2021."