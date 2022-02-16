Athletics: Jacobs aims to recapture Tokyo heights with world championships looming

ROME (AFP) - Lamont Marcell Jacobs told Agence France-Presse he wants to prove that his shock Olympic 100 metres triumph was no fluke as he gears up for this year's indoor and outdoor world championships.

The Italian sprinter said in an interview that he was "getting back in shape" after his recent return to competition more than six months after pulling off that stunning victory at the Tokyo Games.

"I would like to run every two days," said 27-year-old Jacobs.

"My aim is above all to try to win everything possible to maintain the standard I set in Tokyo."

Jacob's return has dredged up suspicions that doping played a part in his sudden success - and questions about why he skipped the rest of the season after his Tokyo glory.

He won Olympic gold in 9.80sec, a rapid improvement. He had never broken 10 seconds before 2021.

He brushed off the misgivings, in particular from media outside Italy, which have dogged him since his stunning victory.

"After a certain point, continuing to talk about it (doping) is quite sad on their part," Jacobs tells AFP.

"It's not my fault that they're not able to understand that someone other than the favourite won. It's not OK, especially as they don't have any kind of proof."

Jacobs says his long break was due to his desire to avoid injury after a long season leading up to the Olympics.

Now he is looking forward to the two world championships this year - the indoors in Belgrade in March and then the outdoor world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

"I missed the competition a lot, the adrenaline of taking on opponents," he says.

"But after the Games, I was exhausted, not only physically, but also mentally... I wanted to avoid hurting myself."