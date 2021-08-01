Olympics: Lamont Marcell Jacobs from Italy wins 100m sprint in 9.8 seconds

TOKYO - Lamont Marcell Jacobs from Italy is the fastest man at Tokyo 2020, clocking 9.80sec to win the 100m sprint on Sunday (Aug 1).

Fred Kerley from the United States was second at 9.84 followed by Canadian Andre de Grasse at 9.89.

It was a European record for Jacobs, 26, breaking retired Jamaican star Usain Bolt’s 13-year hold on the blue riband event.

Dressed in light blue singlet and lycra shorts, the US-born Jacobs, in lane three, made a good start, held his nerve through the drive phase and powered through to the line.

He joyously ran into the arms of Italian teammate Gianmarco Tamberi, who had just shared gold in the men’s high jump and was waiting at the finish line.

China's Su Bingtian, who ran 9.83 in the semi-final, was sixth in a time of 9.98.

Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain was disqualified due to a false start.

The Tokyo Olympics are the first since Athens in 2004 to take place without Bolt, who went on to win three consecutive Olympic 100m titles in Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro, as well as three straight 200m crowns.

And for the first time since the 2000 Sydney Games, there was no Jamaican in the final, Bolt’s long-time former teammate Yohan Blake failing to qualify from his semi-final.

The field was instead filled with a raft of relatively unknown sprinters, with Jacobs’ main claim to fame a European 60m indoor title earlier this year.