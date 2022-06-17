Athletics: Duplantis dominates pole vault event at Oslo Diamond League meet

OSLO (AFP) - Sweden's Mondo Duplantis battled through the rain and cold weather to dominate the men's pole vault at the Oslo Diamond League meet on Thursday (June 16), while home favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen raced to victory in the mile.

As large parts of Europe baked in unseasonably hot conditions, a soaked Duplantis came in at 5.60m and sailed over 5.80m with his closest rivals, the Norwegian pair of Sondre Guttormsen and Pal Haugen Lillefosse, both crashing out at 5.86m.

Duplantis cleared 5.92m before then setting a new meet record of 6.02m, a full 22cm ahead of the field.

"I felt good jumping despite it being a hectic day with the rain coming on and off - it was tiring coping with that but I'm happy with 6.02m," said world record holder and Olympic champion Duplantis.

In the absence of injured 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm, all Norwegian eyes were on Ingebrigtsen in the famed 'Dream Mile' and he did not disappoint as he became the first home runner to win the race as five of the top seven posted personal bests.

Olympic 1,500m champion Ingebrigtsen clocked a Diamond League record of 3min 46.46sec for victory, Australian Oliver Hoare coming in second in an Oceania record (3:47.48) with Briton Jake Wightman rounding out the podium.

"It felt great, I was ready to run fast and was happy to do that and to win," the Norwegian said.

"Confidence is a really important thing in sports and I'm confident in what I do in training and of course am aiming for gold in Eugene," he added, referring to the Oregon venue for the July 15-24 World Championships.

Canada's Olympic 200m gold medallist Andre de Grasse claimed the honours in the 100m, timing a season's best of 10.05sec to edge out Briton Reece Prescod by one-hundredth.

"I know my speed is coming back," said de Grasse. "The difference is going to be that start and the first 30 metres.

"I am pretty satisfied with my first win of the season, a season's best, but I know I still have a couple of things to work on."

Devon Allen's bid to race the remainder of the 110m hurdles season with sub-13 second times after his third-fastest time in history in New York last week (12.84sec) came acropper, although his 13.22sec was enough to win the race.

"Every race I run is to win," said Allen, who links up with National Football League franchise the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver after the World Championships.

"13.22 in these conditions is not too bad. There was rain, the head wind."

Bol in control