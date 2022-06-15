Heatwave spreads across Europe as summer highs come early

MADRID (BLOOMBERG) - Even under the shade of large umbrellas at Terraza Colon cafe in the heart of Madrid, it was hot. The tables were empty.

"June is one of the best months for us, so a heat wave right now is no good for business," manager Daniel Benito, 42, said as he helped a waitress rearrange large fans and sprayed the floor with water to try and cool down the space. "It's just impossible to plan and run a business with such extreme weather."

The temperature in Spain's capital neared 40 deg C on Tuesday (June 14), and the heat wave is forecast to envelope Europe in the coming days. Warm weather is common in southern countries, but such high temperatures usually come later in the summer.

A high-pressure system is hovering in the atmosphere over Europe, trapping the heat in an effect sometimes called a "heat dome". People in Paris, Rome and London all were prepping for torrid conditions.

"The heat wave will intensify throughout the week," said Dr Mika Rantanen, a researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. "It will be getting worse every day."

The scorching weather provides another example of the impact climate change will have as countries' reliance on burning fossil fuels makes the planet hotter. It's the second time in less than a month that temperatures surpassed 40 degrees in Spain, an unusual heat for this time of the year, with the nation's meteorological agency issuing dozens of warnings across the country. In Cordoba, the maximum temperature could reach 43 deg C, the agency said.

"Every heatwave in the current climate is enhanced or boosted by climate change," Dr Rantanen said.

The heat could add pressure to already volatile commodities markets. Power prices in France and Germany climbed as the temperatures drive demand for electricity to run air conditioners.

There's also a risk that grain yields will be curbed even more across western Europe, particularly in France, Spain and Portugal, according to Paris-based analyst Agritel.

Harvests of soft-wheat are approaching, and fields in top producer France already were threatened by one of the hottest and driest springs of the past century, curbing conditions at a time when global supplies are tight because of the war in Ukraine. The grain is a few weeks away from harvest.

In Paris, air conditioners were flying off the shelves as residents prepared for temperatures that could hit 37 deg C on Saturday, according to Meteo France.

Mr Alan Charles Angel was stacking white boxes filled with air conditioners behind a prominent display near the entrance of a Boulanger appliance store in central Paris, replenishing the stock after purchases the day before.

"We put in a big order when the forecast first called for a heat wave, so we have plenty," he said, pulling out units packed under a stairwell and then heading off to a storeroom to get more.

Parts of France have been suffering from a drought that could worsen during the heat wave and increase the risk of wildfires.