Asian Games: Joseph Schooling proves he's a crazy fast Asian

JAKARTA - With Joseph Schooling everything is a matter of time. He is 23 years old, practises for hours but still does his best work in seconds. In 51.04 of them yesterday he made a solid statement in liquid. In Wednesday's (Aug 22) 100m butterfly final at the Asian Games he reminded us, and himself, who he is.

Still a racer.

Still an athlete with an instinct for the occasion.

Still able to win major medals.

Like all showmen, he has an immaculate sense of timing. You doubt, he delivers. As he walked by after his victory ceremony on his way to doping control, I asked:

Joy or relief?

He smiled. "A bit of both, I think."

Fast is Schooling's job, his passion, his purpose and for him fast only means first. Yesterday he was the last man out onto the pool deck and the first man to the wall. It was a race not about time but it was a win at the right time.

Fast is how Schooling proves himself but lately he hasn't been fast enough. Not by our standards but by his. Third at the world championships last year and medal-less at the US NCAA Championships this year. By his unvarnished, candid admission, these were butt kickings.

Whatever their level of belief, champions like Schooling require reassurance and only winning can do that for it endorses effort, quietens critics, placates sponsors and authenticates talent. Last night he told this writer the win was "validation". Of all the sporting truths he knows none is as powerful as the scoreboard's tale.

Three days ago a German friend reporting in Pakistan sent me a clipping from the Dawn newspaper in Islamabad. "Schooling back in the hunt after tough year", it read. Two days ago a couple of Indian journalists asked me if Schooling did interviews. This swimmer, let's be clear, is a star beyond our shores.

Pressure is what he dines on but pressure can also chafe at champions. When you are, as he was in Rio, faster than the world, then the world always expects you to be fast. But few champions can be. They dip and they learn, they slide and find new goals, their bodies change and they adapt. Schooling has been frustrated but he has persevered. The journey back to fast is a slow road.

An hour before his race Schooling was gliding through the water as his coaches Gary Tan and Stephan Widmer hovered. He shook tension from his arms and then polished his start while Tan ran beside him on the deck with a stopwatch. We only see a man but this is a tuned instrument and as Widmer said: "He has a fine feel for technique".

He emerged for the race in a red cloak, slipped off his shoes, pulled off his socks and splattered water on himself. Then he got a tough baptism. When swimmers take off together the entire bulkhead that holds the blocks strangely seems to shake and Schooling - as Sonya Porter, Singapore swimming's head of high performance explained - dived too deep. But he adjusted beautifully underwater and was away. This was champion's stuff.

A solitary, large Singapore flag hung over the railing on one side. His mother, May, stood tensely on her feet on the other. In between this nation's finest athlete flew. Asked what he did well and he said "the turn", the push-off, the underwater swim. He won in a canter by .42 of a second.

Schooling is older than Rio, he is smarter, his golf handicap is worse and he understands the past is not irrelevant but it is incidental. Every gold, at every meet, must be earned again and he has done that. Rio is past and Jakarta is present and in a way those golds were won by two different people.

It just so happens that both were exhilaratingly fast.