Asean Para Games: Singapore's athletes all punched above their weight, says SNPC chief

SINGAPORE - The Republic sent a relatively small contingent of 36 athletes, including 17 debutants, to the Asean Para Games in Solo, but all punched above their weight, said Singapore National Paralympic Council president Teo-Koh Sock Miang.

The contingent returned from Indonesia on Sunday (Aug 7) with a haul of seven gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals.

At the previous APG in Kuala Lumpur in 2017, Singapore racked up its largest away haul of 50 medals (nine golds, 17 silvers and 24 bronzes) from 92 athletes.

Dr Teo-Koh, who was pleased with the athletes' overall performance in Indonesia, told The Straits Times: "The debutants really demonstrated that they can now compete at the adult level. We're extremely proud of the whole team.

"Even for those who may not have won a medal, what was important was that they pushed themselves to beat their personal best."

Swimming (4-5-5) was the stand-out sport, with Wong Zhi Wei winning two gold medals, while siblings Sophie and Colin Soon clinched a title each. All three had won golds for the first time.

Shot put thrower Diroy Noordin and boccia teen Aloysius Gan were also first-time gold medallists. Aloysius, 15, clinched the mixed pairs BC3 gold with partner Toh Sze Ning. Aloysius and Toh, 29, also each bagged a silver in their respective individual categories.

Archer Nur Syahidah Alim retained her women's individual compound open gold medal, while the women's goalball team made history by winning Singapore's first APG medal in the sport - a silver.

Wong, 20, who was making his second APG appearance after 2017, was pleased with the upgrade in the colour of his medals. He had won a silver and a bronze in 2017, but clinched two golds and one silver in Solo.

"It's a really great showing of where I am now and I'm looking forward to how I'll perform at the Asian Para Games and hopefully the Paris Paralympics.

"(Before the Games) the question was whether I would have enough energy to maintain my form for a week because I had races on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

"My body is still recovering from surgery and I take certain medications so it was a question of whether I could perform for all three events."

Wong had undergone a kidney transplant in 2020 and has been taking immunosuppressants that affect his cardiovascular capability, leading to occasional heart palpitations.