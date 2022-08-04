Asean Para Games: Archer Nur Syahidah Alim retains women's individual compound open gold

Nur Syahidah Alim defeated Thai Praphaporn Homjanthuek 144-135 at the Kota Barat Stadium. PHOTO: SYAH.ALIM/INSTAGRAM
SINGAPORE - Nur Syahidah Alim has retained her women's individual compound open gold medal at the Asean Para Games (APG) in Solo, Indonesia.

The 36-year-old defeated Thai Praphaporn Homjanthuek 144-135 at the Kota Barat Stadium on Thursday (Aug 4).

Syahidah, who became world champion and world No. 1 in her event in 2019, was the top qualifier earlier in the competition. In the five-set final, she led from start to finish.

She said: "I feel very happy about the result. Today’s match was a little challenging with the wind, it’s pretty tricky...like playing with my heart. But overall, I feel glad that it worked out well.

"I do feel a little bit of pressure especially since it’s been quite a while since the last APG. But with the help of my coach and my team they remind me to be calm and cool and focus on what I need to do during the shoot."

Sein Phawt of Myanmar won the bronze by a whisker, beating Phannibha Srathongmaew 144-143.

This is Singapore's fifth gold at the APG, after swimmers Wong Zhi Wei, Sophie and Colin Soon as well as Diroy Noordin in the shot put.

