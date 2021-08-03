Analysis: STTA has to bite the bullet and recruit foreign talent for Olympic success

TOKYO - With Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu, stalwarts of Singapore's women's table tennis team, nearing the end of their careers and unlikely to feature at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) is at a crossroad.

Tokyo 2020 is the second straight Games that the Republic's paddlers have returned empty-handed. They won a historic silver in the women's team at Beijing 2008 and added two bronzes in the team and singles - courtesy of Feng - four years later in London.