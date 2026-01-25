ActiveSG Sport Park @ Teck Ghee opens with amenities for different ages, abilities

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – Residents of Ang Mo Kio will get to enjoy a range of activities under one roof with the opening of the ActiveSG Sport Park @ Teck Ghee.

Located on the site of the former Ang Mo Kio Swimming Complex, the Sport Park took two years to complete and was officially opened by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Jan 25.

The facility along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 now houses various amenities that promote active living and inclusiveness, serving the community’s sporting and recreational needs across all ages and abilities.

Key features include a sheltered multi-generational pool designed to support low-impact physical activity and rehabilitation. It is also equipped with a jacuzzi and a sensory trail.

These features were developed in collaboration with the Singapore University of Social Sciences to promote inclusive use, with ramp access enhancing accessibility for wheelchair users.

The Sport Park also features a calming pod, a first for a local sporting facility, designed for individuals with special needs who require a quiet and safe environment for self-regulation.

There is also a two-storey gym spanning 1,000 sq m, a sheltered futsal court, two multi-sport courts, a water play area for kids and a 3x3 basketball court.

SM Lee, who is also an MP for Ang Mio Kio GRC, noted the importance of building muscle strength as we grow older.

He said: “This is part of what the government is doing with ActiveSG − to help everybody to be healthier, to feel better, to live fulfilling, good lives, even into old age.”