STayHome Workout: Use your chair for more than just sitting

WARM UP

Hold each stretch for eight counts. Do two sets.

Tip: Stretch only to the point of mild discomfort.

1. NECK STRETCHES

Put your hands together under your chin and stretch upwards.

Next, put your hands above your head and push downwards to stretch.

Use two fingers on your right hand and tilt your head sideways (opposite side) and stretch.

Now stretch vice versa.

2. SHOULDER ROTATION

Hold your arms out to the side in 90 degrees, move your shoulders forward in a circular, controlled manner.

Next, reverse direction.

3. CROSS BODY SHOULDER STRETCH

Cross your right arm to the left and use your left arm to hook it underneath towards you. You should feel the stretch on your shoulders.

Now stretch the opposite arm.

4. OVERHEAD SIDE STRETCH

Raise your right arm and stretch to the opposite side.

Return to the neutral position and stretch on the other side.

WORK OUT

Equipment: A chair. Ensure that it is stable throughout the exercise.

1. BACK STRETCH USING A CHAIR

Hold the back of the chair and walk backwards slowly, until your trunk is about 90 degrees (torso facing the ground).

Tuck in your chin and straighten your back. Maintain slight bend in your knees.

Move forward to start position.

Repeat this process.

2. HAMSTRING STRETCH

Sit on the chair. Move forward to the edge but still ensure you are in a stable position.

Stretch out your right leg, making sure your toes point upwards.

Next, lean forward and reach for your toes.

Repeat this process for the other side.

3. SEATED GLUTE STRETCH

Sit on a chair. Clasp both hands over your right knee and pull it back to your chest.

Repeat for other leg.

4. SEATED CALF RAISE

Tip: Do three sets of this. Make sure that you are seated in an upright position and both feet are flat on the floor.

Point your toes so that your heel comes off the ground. Hold the contraction for one second before returning to start position.

SAFETY TIP

Exercise at your own pace. Stop immediately if you feel unwell. If symptoms persist, see a doctor.