53 Commonwealth Games, Asiad medallists earn $2.57m in MAP Awards; Schooling gets biggest share of $340k

SINGAPORE - A total of $2.57 million was awarded to 53 medallists for their achievements at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games during the Major Games Award Programme (MAP) Awards presentation on Tuesday (Nov 13) at Raffles Town Club.

Rio Olympic champion Joseph Schooling was the biggest winner, receiving a total of $340,000 for his two individual golds and two relay bronzes at the Asiad in Indonesia in August.

Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin announced a name change for the award, which was previously named the Multi-million Dollar Award Programme.

"The new name will carry more relevance in these times, and better reflect the heights and scale of the events that our athletes reach," added Mr Tan, who is also Speaker of Parliament.

Referring to the swimmers and contract bridge players' performance at the Asian Games, and the shooters' results at the Commonwealth Games, he said: "The banner year also brought some nice surprises in sporting performances.

"The coming 18 months will be crucial to athletes and teams preparing to qualify and compete at the 2019 SEA Games and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. I wish you all the best in your endeavours."

Singapore's athletes competed in four major Games this year for the first time - the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in February, the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April, the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, and last month's Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 59 athletes who represented Singapore at the Commonwealth Games returned with five golds, two silvers and two bronzes, while the 264-strong Asiad contingent - Singapore's largest ever - concluded their outing with four golds, four silvers and 14 bronzes.

The MAP rewards medallists of the SEA, Commonwealth, Asian and Olympic Games. Sponsored by the Tote Board Group comprising Tote Board, Singapore Pools and the Singapore Turf Club, medallists receive cash in amounts based on the major Games event and medal won.

It is mandatory for athletes to give a percentage of their MAP awards (50 per cent for the Commonwealth Games and 20 per cent for the Asian Games) to their respective national sports associations for the purposes of training and development.