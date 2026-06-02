2026 Asian Games: Singapore to make debut in 3x3 basketball and surfing

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore's final contingent for the Sept 19 to Oct 4 Asian Games will be announced later.

SINGAPORE – The Republic will make its debut in at least two disciplines at the 2026 Asian Games, with the 3x3 basketball men’s and women’s teams, as well as surfer Camille Marie Spaccarotella, earning the nod for the Sept 19-Oct 4 edition of the Games.

Professional golfer Shannon Tan, who became the first Singaporean to win the Order of Merit title on the Ladies European Tour in 2025, will also be making her Asian Games debut.

They were among the first group of 256 athletes from 23 sports selected for the Aichi-Nagoya Games, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced on June 2.

The men’s 3x3 basketball team clinched a historic silver medal at the 2025 SEA Games, while the women’s team held their own against higher-ranked opponents at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifier in April.

Spaccarotella, 21, will be Singapore’s first surfer in the sport’s debut at the quadrennial Games.

Meanwhile, sprint queen Shanti Pereira will return to defend her women’s 100m crown and women’s 200m silver, and sailor Ryan Lo will also be looking to retain his men’s dinghy gold.

Of this first batch of athletes, SNOC said 115 of them have met the Asian Games’ qualification standards set by the organisers, while 141 athletes have not. Both groups of athletes have met the SNOC selection committee’s benchmarks.

The Football Association of Singapore had previously confirmed that the Young Lions and the Lionesses would not participate in this edition.

After making its debut at the 2022 edition in Hangzhou, where teenager and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Maximilian Maeder won gold, kitefoiling will not feature in Japan.

Some athletes and teams remain under consideration, while some national sports associations (NSAs) are awaiting the results of matches that have missed the deadline.

NSAs must submit appeals for athletes not selected in this first phase later in June via the established appeals process, said the SNOC.

The final contingent for the Aichi-Nagoya Games will be announced later.

Singapore sent its largest contingent of 431 athletes to the Hangzhou Games in 2022, and returned with three gold, six silver and seven bronze medals.