10 players to watch in new Singapore Premier League season

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Ahead of the Singapore Premier League kick-off on Sept 11, DAVID LEE picks out 10 players who could make an impact this season

New Lion City Sailors forward Ilhan Fandi takes a shot in their 2-0 win over Tampines Rovers in the Community Shield on Sept 6.

1. Ilhan Fandi (Lion City Sailors)

The Singaporean forward has six goals in his last nine international games and is off to a flyer with the Lion City Sailors with his match-winning brace against Tampines Rovers in the Community Shield on Sept 6. The scary thing is that Ilhan Fandi is only 23, not entirely match-fit and has a strong support cast at his disposal.

2. Tajeli Salamat (Balestier Khalsa)

Defender Tajeli Salamat (No. 3) will captain Balestier Khalsa this season. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

One of the league’s last bad boys, Tajeli Salamat is a tough-as-nails utility player capable of marauding down the right flank and putting in crosses. Will the Balestier Khalsa captain’s armband bring the best out of the 32-year-old?

3. Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Hougang United)

Full-back Zulqarnaen Suzliman is looking to put his injury woes behind him as Hougang skipper. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

Combative full-back Zulqarnaen Suzliman, 28, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in 2024 and his hamstring in 2025, but contributed one goal, three assists and five clean sheets in Albirex Niigata’s last six games. Now Hougang United captain, he hopes a strong season can propel him back to the Lions squad for the Asian Cup.

4. Izwan Mahbud (Young Lions)

National goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud should get valuable game time at the Young Lions ahead of the Asian Cup. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Despite being club-less in the off-season, Lions goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud still put up strong performances at the ASEAN Championship. With the Young Lions changing tack to take in senior players, the 36-year-old has been re-signed for some valuable game time ahead of the Asian Cup.

5. Farhan Zulkifli (Lion City Sailors)

Speedy winger Farhan Zulkifli is looking to take his game to a different level at defending champions Lion City Sailors. PHOTO: LION CITY SAILORS

Moving to top club Lion City Sailors from Hougang United, where he had shone since he was 16, flying winger Farhan Zulkifli now has the resources to elevate his game. It did not take long for him to make an impact with his assist for Ilhan in the Community Shield win.

6. Keisuke Honda (FC Jurong)

Even at 40, FC Jurong’s Japanese icon Keisuke Honda is the biggest name to join the Singapore Premier League. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

With goals in the World Cup, Champions League and Asian Cup, Japanese football icon Keisuke Honda is the biggest name to grace the Singapore Premier League. Even at the age of 40, the FC Jurong attacker looks fit and should still remain a goal threat with his set pieces.

7. Boris Kopitovic (Tanjong Pagar)

After scoring more than 100 goals for Tampines Rovers, Montenegrin striker Boris Kopitovic is back in the Singapore Premier League with Tanjong Pagar United. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

Big, bad Boris Kopitovic grabbed a remarkable 110 goals and 41 assists in just 138 games for Tampines Rovers before leaving for Bali United in 2025. Back on familiar hunting ground, the 31-year-old Montenegrin will be heavily relied upon to lift Tanjong Pagar off the bottom.

8. Kai Whitmore (Young Lions)

Young Lions’ new Welsh midfielder Kai Whitmore, whose grandfather was born in Singapore, could eventually play for the Lions. PHOTO: FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE

The Welshman is an intriguing profile. His grandfather was born in Singapore, raising the prospect of the heavily tattooed midfielder playing for the Lions. Besides the Welsh leagues, Kai Whitmore, 25, has played and scored in England’s League Two with Newport County.

9. Hide Higashikawa (Tampines Rovers)

After scoring 32 goals in 38 games and winning the Player of the Year award last season, Japanese forward Hide Higashikawa remains with Tampines Rovers. PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

With 32 goals and 12 assists in 38 games, Hide Higashikawa won the Player of the Year award last season, and the Stags have done well to retain their 24-year-old targetman.

10. Yang Hyeon-ju (Geylang International)

Geylang International's new winger Yang Hyeon-ju impressed with seven goals and nine assists in 17 games for Albirex Niigata last season. PHOTO: GEYLANG INTERNATIONAL

With seven goals and nine assists in 17 games, former North Korea youth international Yang Hyeon-ju made an immediate impact for Albirex Niigata as a mid-season signing. Geylang International will hope their new winger can add to the goals alongside Ryoya Taniguchi.