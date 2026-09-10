10 players to watch in new Singapore Premier League season
Ahead of the Singapore Premier League kick-off on Sept 11, DAVID LEE picks out 10 players who could make an impact this season
- Ilhan Fandi and other key players like Tajeli Salamat and Zulqarnaen Suzliman are expected to make significant impacts in the new Singapore Premier League season.
- Veteran players such as Izwan Mahbud and international stars like Keisuke Honda bring experience and skill to their teams, enhancing the league's competitiveness.
- Rising talents and new signings, including Farhan Zulkifli and Yang Hyeon-ju, offer fresh energy and goalscoring potential for their clubs this season.
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1. Ilhan Fandi (Lion City Sailors)
The Singaporean forward has six goals in his last nine international games and is off to a flyer with the Lion City Sailors with his match-winning brace against Tampines Rovers in the Community Shield on Sept 6. The scary thing is that Ilhan Fandi is only 23, not entirely match-fit and has a strong support cast at his disposal.
2. Tajeli Salamat (Balestier Khalsa)
One of the league’s last bad boys, Tajeli Salamat is a tough-as-nails utility player capable of marauding down the right flank and putting in crosses. Will the Balestier Khalsa captain’s armband bring the best out of the 32-year-old?
3. Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Hougang United)
Combative full-back Zulqarnaen Suzliman, 28, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in 2024 and his hamstring in 2025, but contributed one goal, three assists and five clean sheets in Albirex Niigata’s last six games. Now Hougang United captain, he hopes a strong season can propel him back to the Lions squad for the Asian Cup.
4. Izwan Mahbud (Young Lions)
Despite being club-less in the off-season, Lions goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud still put up strong performances at the ASEAN Championship. With the Young Lions changing tack to take in senior players, the 36-year-old has been re-signed for some valuable game time ahead of the Asian Cup.
5. Farhan Zulkifli (Lion City Sailors)
Moving to top club Lion City Sailors from Hougang United, where he had shone since he was 16, flying winger Farhan Zulkifli now has the resources to elevate his game. It did not take long for him to make an impact with his assist for Ilhan in the Community Shield win.
6. Keisuke Honda (FC Jurong)
With goals in the World Cup, Champions League and Asian Cup, Japanese football icon Keisuke Honda is the biggest name to grace the Singapore Premier League. Even at the age of 40, the FC Jurong attacker looks fit and should still remain a goal threat with his set pieces.
7. Boris Kopitovic (Tanjong Pagar)
Big, bad Boris Kopitovic grabbed a remarkable 110 goals and 41 assists in just 138 games for Tampines Rovers before leaving for Bali United in 2025. Back on familiar hunting ground, the 31-year-old Montenegrin will be heavily relied upon to lift Tanjong Pagar off the bottom.
8. Kai Whitmore (Young Lions)
The Welshman is an intriguing profile. His grandfather was born in Singapore, raising the prospect of the heavily tattooed midfielder playing for the Lions. Besides the Welsh leagues, Kai Whitmore, 25, has played and scored in England’s League Two with Newport County.
9. Hide Higashikawa (Tampines Rovers)
With 32 goals and 12 assists in 38 games, Hide Higashikawa won the Player of the Year award last season, and the Stags have done well to retain their 24-year-old targetman.
10. Yang Hyeon-ju (Geylang International)
With seven goals and nine assists in 17 games, former North Korea youth international Yang Hyeon-ju made an immediate impact for Albirex Niigata as a mid-season signing. Geylang International will hope their new winger can add to the goals alongside Ryoya Taniguchi.
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