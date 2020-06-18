SPORT

1 Title win at empty stadium

German giants Bayern Munich claimed their eighth successive Bundesliga title - and 30th league crown - on Tuesday with a 1-0 away win at Werder Bremen's near-empty stadium. The league's top scorer Robert Lewandowski's first-half strike gave them an unassailable lead at the top of the table with two games to spare.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Call to boost social compact

Singapore cannot defy the global economic downturn. But it must "absolutely defy" the loss of social cohesion, the polarisation and the despair taking hold in many other countries, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said. He also said the country must strengthen its social compact.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Nursing home curbs eased

Nursing home residents will be allowed one visitor a day for up to 30 minutes, and more senior-centric activities will be resumed progressively when the second phase of reopening the economy starts tomorrow. But the Health Ministry stressed that seniors should be extra careful during this time.

WORLD

4 NZ military on border duties

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered the military to oversee the country's border controls yesterday after a bungle that allowed two people with the coronavirus to leave quarantine. Two women who recently arrived from Britain were allowed out of quarantine early without being tested for the virus, even though one had symptoms.

WORLD

5 S'pore, Shenzhen ink 8 MOUs

Singapore and Shenzhen yesterday inked eight memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in support of the Singapore-China (Shenzhen) Smart City Initiative that was first agreed upon last year. The agreements aim to strengthen links between Singapore and China's technology capital.

OPINION

6 The value of art workers

Are artists non-essential, as the findings of a survey suggest? Not to Professor Tommy Koh, who says artists enrich cultural life in Singapore. He also reminds Singaporeans that many people kept themselves sane by reading books, listening to music and watching films, television shows and concerts online during the circuit breaker period.

HOME

7 Abuse of security officers

One in three security officers recently surveyed said he has experienced physical or verbal abuse or both in his course of work, with verbal abuse being the most common. The survey also found that the older a security officer, the more likely he is to be abused.

HOME

8 Interest in rooftop farms

Local farmers are jumping at the chance to be among the first crop-growers on carpark rooftops here. Eighty-eight proposals were submitted in the tender for nine sites on the rooftops of Housing Board (HDB) multi-storey carparks in Singapore to be used for urban farming, the Singapore Food Agency and HDB said yesterday. The tender is the first of its kind here.

BUSINESS

9 HSBC to resume job cuts

HSBC Bank is resuming its plans to cut about 35,000 jobs worldwide in the medium term as part of a major overhaul it had announced earlier this year. But there will be no redundancies in Singapore this year.



PHOTO: HBO



LIFE

10 Assault, dads up close on TV

The quietly devastating drama on sexual consent and assault, I May Destroy You, is a tour de force by British actress Michaela Coel (above), who writes, directs and plays the central character. Meanwhile, the all-star documentary Dads - which debuts just in time for Father's Day on Sunday - falls squarely in the feel-good category, says Alison de Souza.

Straits Times Digital

WEB SPECIAL

Phase two of reopening

Most businesses and social activities will be allowed to resume from tomorrow, the beginning of the second phase of Singapore's reopening after the circuit breaker period. Here is what you should know. str.sg/blurb431

VIDEO

More 'nature ways'

More places in Singapore will soon be spared the grass cutter's blades, as the Republic works towards being a less manicured city. More native species of trees and shrubs will also be introduced over time. str.sg/blurb432