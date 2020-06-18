Treble next for Bayern

MUNICH • With their eighth successive Bundesliga title and 30th in total, Bayern Munich are unequivocally the best football club in Germany, but what they really want this season is to do the treble.

Individual records were set on Tuesday as Robert Lewandowski's winner meant the visitors beat relegation-threatened Werder Bremen 1-0, giving them an unassailable lead with just two games left.

The Poland striker made it a career-best 31 league goals, while defender David Alaba and forward Thomas Muller have now equalled club great Franck Ribery for the most number of league titles won by a player (nine).

While the Bavarian giants have been irresistible in the run-in, securing eight wins on the trot since the competition's restart last month, they were made to work for the closed-door victory by a desperate Bremen, who remain in 19th spot, three points from safety.

Hansi Flick's men had to endure a nervy final 11 minutes after wing-back Alphonso Davies was sent off for a second yellow card, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer pulling off a fine save at the death.

But they can now turn their attention towards the two other trophies they can lift, the German Cup and the Champions League.

Should they defeat Bayer Leverkusen in the Cup final on July 4 and secure their sixth European Cup - they have one foot in the last eight after beating Chelsea 3-0 in the away first leg of their last-16 tie - Bayern will emulate their 2013 treble achievement, masterminded by former coach Jupp Heynckes.

It will also be the second time they will achieve the treble - only Barcelona among all European clubs have done so, in 2009 and 2015.

But at a behemoth like Bayern, that is the target every season.

"We have now taken the first step and achieved our first big goal by winning the championship," coach Flick, who has now won his first piece of silverware in club football, told Sky Sports. "But we still have the German Cup as our next goal.

"Of course, there is also the Champions League. It is clear it cannot be planned. This is Bayern, the goals are always high."

On his side's form - they are unbeaten going back to last December with 22 wins and just one draw in all competitions - Flick, who replaced sacked predecessor Niko Kovac last November, said: "The football we have played in the last few months has been sensational.

"You can feel the passion, enthusiasm and fighting spirit, even today after the red card.

"I'm very, very happy and can only say it again and again; you never succeed alone. We're just one unit and I really enjoy being here."

Although there will be no immediate open-top bus celebration to commemorate their feat due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lewandowski is still hopeful fans can be allowed into the Allianz Arena for the final two league games of the campaign.

On the empty arenas, he said: "It was tough without our fans, without the energy they give us, but we are happy we are German champions again.

"It wasn't easy, but we showed our quality. We have showed that we are the best team in Germany."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS