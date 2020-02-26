1 Jordan honours Bryant

Michael Jordan delivered an emotional speech at a memorial for fellow basketball icon Kobe Bryant on Monday. Mourners - fans, athletes, celebrities - packed Staples Centre, which was Bryant's home arena during most of his storied 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers before he died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna last month.

2 KL unity govt idea rejected

Malaysia's political turmoil continued yesterday as a plan mooted by interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to form a unity government across the political divide received short shrift from former ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan as well as its opponents Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia.

Former president Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years, died yesterday after undergoing treatment in intensive care following surgery. He was 91. Mr Mubarak, who ruled the country until he was ousted following mass protests in the 2011 Arab Spring revolution, will be buried in a military funeral.

China and India are home to most of the 200 cities in the world with the highest levels of deadly micro-pollution, according to the 2019 World Air Quality Report, with most of the rest in Pakistan and Indonesia, researchers reported yesterday.

United States President Donald Trump said India and the US have finalised defence deals worth US$3 billion (S$4.2 billion) and made tremendous progress on a trade deal during his visit to the country. Mr Trump also praised Indian hospitality, and in remarks to the media noted he had been told that no leader had received such a welcome before.

Over the past decade, technology start-ups grew so quickly that they could not hire people fast enough. Now, the layoffs have started coming in droves. It is a humbling shift for an industry that has long seen itself as an engine of job creation and innovation, producing ride-hailing giant Uber, hospitality company Airbnb and other now well-known brands that disrupted entrenched industries.

The Singapore Navy will have a new chief from March 23, when Rear-Admiral Aaron Beng Yao Cheng, who is currently Chief of Staff - Naval Staff, takes over from RADM Lew Chuen Hong. RADM Lew has held his current post since June 16, 2017.

8 Match death ruled natural

Bodybuilder Pradip Subramanian, who collapsed after a 2017 celebrity muay thai match against YouTube personality Steven Lim, was found by the State Coroner to have died of natural causes. The 31-year-old may have been genetically predisposed to acute abnormal heart rhythms, resulting in sudden cardiac death.

9 FTA with EU good for firms

Singapore companies can enjoy smoother collaborations with firms in the European Union in the long term, thanks to the trade pact between the EU and Singapore. A survey showed that a majority of firms believe their export performance will improve under the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which came into force last November.

10 Documentaries on pop acts

Documentaries and docuseries are a way for pop stars to shape narratives about themselves. With the release of singer Taylor Swift's documentary Miss Americana last month, The Straits Times looks at four of the most revealing moments in popular documentaries about musical acts.

StraitsTimes Digital

INTERACTIVE

Coronavirus 101

Should you close all your windows to prevent the spread of the coronavirus? Can a flu jab protect you? And can pets spread the bug? Here are the answers to these questions and more. str.sg/blurb235

PODCAST

Green Pulse

Mr Rohit Singh from the World Wide Fund for Nature talks about wildlife markets, why these have been linked to the emergence of new infectious diseases and what can be done to prevent it. str.sg/blurb236