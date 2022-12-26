Young people biggest group hauled up for e-commerce scams

SINGAPORE - More young people are getting caught up in e-commerce scams despite serious penalties, including a jail sentence of up to 10 years.

The majority of these ruses, which have led to victims losing $8.3 million in the first six months of 2022, involved people posting products for sale and not delivering the items.

Police figures for e-commerce scams showed that almost 60 per cent of those arrested for their role in the crime between January and October 2022 were aged 29 and below.

A total of 121 individuals were arrested during that period, including 15 youths aged 19 and below, and 56 people aged between 20 and 29.

Lawyer Jeremy Pereira, a senior associate at Withers KhattarWong, said it is cheating if “sellers” post items online but do not have the intention to deliver the goods. The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

“We even had a recent case where the ‘seller’ thought that she would be able to stay under the radar by ‘selling’ extremely small-value items, hoping that their victims might not bother making a police report over a few dollars.

“Many police reports were still filed against the scammer,” he said, without providing more details.

The number of e-commerce scams – the third most common scam of concern in Singapore after those involving jobs and phishing – have doubled between 2021 and 2022.

A total of 2,267 e-commerce scams were reported in the first six months of 2022 compared with 1,057 cases during the same period in 2021, police figures released earlier in August showed.

The spike was on the back of an overall increase in scam cases here in the first half of 2022, which also drove up Singapore’s crime rate.

The most common platforms used by e-commerce scammers included Carousell, Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram, and the most common items offered for sale included electronic goods as well as collectibles, trading cards and graphics cards.

Mr Azri Imran Tan, a partner who specialises in criminal defence work at I.R.B Law, said he had more young clients in 2022 compared with previous years, with his youngest at only 17 years old.

To date in 2022, he has handled at least 20 cases, with his clients facing charges including cheating.

Mr Tan said the young people were lured by the promise of quick and easy cash, and had assumed the crime was not serious.