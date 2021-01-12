Year-old baby girl among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

The baby is a short-term visit pass holder who was asymptomatic and tested positive for the virus on Sunday.
The baby is a short-term visit pass holder who was asymptomatic and tested positive for the virus on Sunday. PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - A one-year-old baby and a two-year-old toddler who arrived from India were among the 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday (Jan 11).

Both girls, the baby is a short-term visit pass holder while the toddler is a dependant's pass holder.

They were asymptomatic and tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Monday's new cases were all imported, taking Singapore's total to 58,929.

MOH also said two additional cases have been linked to the NewOcean 6 cluster, which now has a total of 11 confirmed cases.

The two newly linked cases are sea crew who worked on board the bunker tanker. They had been identified as close contacts of a previously confirmed case and were placed on quarantine on Dec 31. They tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

NewOcean 6 ceased all operations after MOH announced that nine cases were linked to the cluster on Tuesday.

Among the nine, the first patient to be confirmed, an Indonesian crew member, tested positive on Dec 30, 2020.

The remaining imported cases include two Singaporeans and two permanent residents (PR) who returned from India.

Rise in imported Covid-19 cases not threatening healthcare system yet: Expert | THE BIG STORY

There were also 10 work permit holders, including two foreign domestic workers, who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Indonesia.

Overall, there were eight new cases in the community last week and nine the week before.

There were also five unlinked cases in the community last week, and three the week before.

With 32 cases discharged on Monday, 58,653 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 67 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 165 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 