22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Jan 11), taking Singapore's total to 58,929.

All of them were imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

No cases were from workers' dormitories or from the community.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, Singapore reported a nine-month high of 42 imported cases.

More than half of them were work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Five of these 24 work permit holders were foreign domestic workers, and 40 of the imported cases were asymptomatic.

The other 18 cases comprised two Singaporeans, two permanent residents (PRs), six dependant's pass holders, four work pass holders, one long-term visit pass holder, one short-term visit pass holder and two special pass holders.

All the cases had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during this period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday.

The two Singaporeans were returning from Malaysia while both PRs were returning from India.

Both the long-term visit pass holder and the short-term visit pass holder also arrived from India, while the six dependant's pass holders arrived from Austria, India, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.

The two special pass holders were sea crew who arrived on separate vessels from Myanmar and Indonesia. They had been tested on board and had not disembarked before being tested.

They were taken to hospital when they tested positive for Covid-19, said the MOH.

Forty-two is the highest number of imported cases since March 28, which saw the same number of cases.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased to eight last week from 10 the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased to five in the past week from four the week before.

With 25 cases discharged on Sunday, 58,621 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 60 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 182 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 88 million people. More than 1.89 million people have died.