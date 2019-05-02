Xavier David raw milk cheese recalled by SFA

SINGAPORE - Some batches of raw milk cheese from France have been recalled due to the suspected presence of toxin-producing bacteria, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a statement on Thursday (May 2).

The affected product is the Xavier David brand's Saint Marcellin cheese.

The European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed had issued a notification that some batches of the cheese were recalled due to the presence of a strain of E. coli bacteria which produces the Shiga toxin, prompting SFA to direct the importer to recall the product in Singapore.

The recall has been completed, said the agency.

In April, SFA announced a recall of six pieces of Pouligny Saint Pierre Fermier brand au lait cru, or raw milk goat's cheese, due to the presence of the same bacteria.

In March, Hardy brand Valencay, a raw milk cheese, was also recalled by SFA. E. coli bacteria were also found in some pieces of the product.

SFA advised consumers who consume raw milk cheese to be aware of the risks involved.

Raw or unpasteurised milk is likely to contain more bacteria and other pathogens, including E.coli bacteria, as compared to pasteurised milk, the agency said.

As a precaution, SFA said that vulnerable groups of people, especially young children, pregnant women, elderly people, or people with chronic illness such as diabetes, should avoid eating raw food.

Consumers who do not feel well after consuming raw milk cheese should seek medical attention, it added.