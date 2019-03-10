AVA recalls Hardy brand raw milk cheese due to presence of E. coli bacteria

SINGAPORE - Hardy brand Valencay, a raw milk cheese, has been recalled, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said in a release on Saturday (March 9).

The European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed had issued a notification that some batches of the cheese were recalled due to the presence of Shiga-toxin producing E. coli bacteria, prompting AVA to direct the importer to recall the product.

The recalled cheese was manufactured in France.

Nine pieces of the affected product were imported into Singapore and sold to two hotels, AVA said.

Seven pieces were consumed, and the remaining two pieces have been returned. The recall is complete.

In its release, AVA said that consumers who choose to consume raw milk cheese must be aware of the risks involved.

Raw or unpasteurised milk is likely to contain more bacteria and other pathogens, including E. coli bacteria, than pasteurised milk.

Vulnerable groups of people, especially young children, pregnant women, elderly people or people with chronic illnesses, should avoid eating raw food.

Those who feel unwell after consuming raw milk cheese should seek medical attention, the authority said.