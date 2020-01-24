Wuhan virus: ComfortDelGro stockpiles masks and disinfectants, issues health and travel advisories to drivers

SINGAPORE - Transport company ComfortDelGro is stockpiling masks and disinfectant for its staff, including taxi and bus drivers, in case the Wuhan virus threat escalates.

The company said in a statement on Friday (Jan 24) that it has increased its level of preparedness for the virus and issued travel and personal hygiene advisories to all staff, including its cabbies.

"The group is ensuring that its stockpile of masks is ready for deployment should the need arise," it said in the statement.

It has placed surgical masks at all its fuel kiosks, workshops and general counters for cabbies to use, and is encouraging them to wear face masks if they have respiratory symptoms such as a cough or runny nose.

They have also been encouraged to clean and disinfect their taxis more frequently.

ComfortDelGro managing director and group chief executive officer Yang Ban Seng said: "Ever since Sars in 2003, we have made sure that we are always ready for any similar incident."

He added: "As part of our business continuity plans, we have stockpiled masks and disinfectants to ensure that we are never caught unaware. We, of course, hope that we do not need to activate these plans, but we will if we have to."

Staff have also been advised against travelling to Hubei province and to exercise caution with regard to personal hygiene when travelling to other parts of China, ComfortDelGro said.

Those who have travelled to China recently were also told to monitor their health closely for two weeks upon their return to Singapore.

Related Story Singapore confirms first case of Wuhan virus; second case likely

Related Story Wuhan virus: All public hospitals in Singapore capable of treating confirmed patients

Related Story Wuhan virus: How to keep safe and calm this Chinese New Year

On Thursday, Singapore confirmed its first case of the virus when a 66-year-old China national from Wuhan tested positive.

He had arrived in Singapore with nine travelling companions on Monday and stayed at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa resort.

The man took a taxi from the hotel to the Singapore General Hospital to seek medical help.

A 53-year-old woman, also a China national but not travelling with the group, has come up positive in preliminary tests, which are awaiting confirmation.

China reported that deaths from the coronavirus rose to 25 on Friday, from 18 the day before, with the number of confirmed cases jumping to 830.