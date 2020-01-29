Wuhan virus: 200 pre-school, eldercare staff who travelled to China required to take leave of absence

SINGAPORE - About 200 of over 7,500 pre-school and eldercare staff of the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) will be required to take 14 days' compulsory leave of absence upon their return from mainland China.

This applies as well to PCF's pupils and senior citizens returning from China, said PCF assistant chief executive officer Tan Lee Jee on Wednesday (Jan 29).

This is in line with the Government's measures to fight the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, which mandated a 14-day leave of absence for those in the healthcare, education and eldercare sectors who have returned from China, as announced on Monday.

"This affects staff, children and elders of PCF Sparkletots and PCF Sparkle Care returning from mainland China on and from Tuesday (Jan 28), as well as those who returned within the last 14 days - from Jan 14," Ms Tan said.

The affected staff numbers account for less than 3 per cent of PCF's total pre-school and eldercare staff strength, and necessary manpower adjustments will be made, she added.

All staff and children and elders at PCF centres will also have to declare upcoming travel plans.

Ms Tan added that the management has directed all its PCF Sparkletots and PCF Sparkle Care centres to conduct health checks up to three times a day.

It will continue to encourage good personal hygiene practices among its staff and those under its care, she said. Also, frequently touched surfaces, toys and commonly shared items will be cleaned and sanitised daily and when contaminated.

Ms Tan added that family members of children and elders who are unwell will need to be taken home and to seek medical attention. "They can return to our centres only upon full recovery," she said. "Our staff will continue to be on the alert for displayed symptoms of the Wuhan virus."