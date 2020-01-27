Wuhan virus: All inbound air travellers will undergo temperature screening; visual inspections to be carried out

SINGAPORE - Temperature screening measures at airports will cover travellers on all flights into Singapore by Wednesday (Jan 29), it was announced on Monday.

Screening had previously covered only travellers on planes from China.

Changi handles more than 500 arrival flights daily.

The enhanced measures to protect Singapore against the Wuhan virus were announced at a press conference, which was attended by several fourth-generation ministers.

Special attention will go to passengers from China, with newly assigned healthcare teams stationed nearby as they alight from these flights, said members of a multi-ministry task force chaired by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong.

The health teams will conduct visual checks, looking for signs of illness such as coughs or runny noses as some passengers may be ill but not have a fever.

Those who are unwell will be referred to nursing stations set up at the airport.

Signboards will be erected at aerobridges to direct travellers who have recently been to Hubei or feel unwell to these healthcare teams.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will check on passengers with passports issued in Hubei, the province in which Wuhan is located.

They will be referred for attention to ensure that they are well and their contact details collected to speed up any subsequent contact tracing that may be required.

Temperature screening has been in place at all of Singapore's land and sea checkpoints since Friday morning.

The ICA said on Monday that officers at Changi and Seletar airports have been referring arriving Chinese nationals with passports issued in Hubei province to health screening stations for assessment since 11am on Friday.