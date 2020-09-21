World News Day on Sept 28 to showcase coverage of Covid-19

World News Day returns next Monday with more than 100 media titles around the world having signed up to mark the occasion with special reports, interviews, webinars, shows and a lot more.

The Straits Times will mark the day with a special report in print and on the website.

The paper and the World Editors Forum (WEF), the community of editors within the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers, will launch the virtual global celebrations by hosting a webinar from the newsroom in Singapore, followed by a 30-minute show titled Journalism Through A Pandemic.

There will be conversations in Africa and Europe throughout the day, and the celebrations will end with a show produced by the Canadian Journalism Foundation and WEF. It will feature Dr Anthony S. Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and Philippine news website Rappler co-founder Maria Ressa.

A webinar titled "Covid-19: How Can You Contribute?" will feature panellists such as Professor Dale Fisher, an infectious diseases expert; Mr Viswa Sadasivan, chief executive of Strategic Moves and former Nominated MP; Dr June Tay, head of the digital media programme, School of Science and Technology at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS); and several editors from the region.

They will discuss the perils of the "infodemic" during the Covid-19 outbreak, the next steps to tackle Covid-19 and possible solutions to key issues that have emerged as countries and people grapple with the pandemic.

In addition, a short video by the National Youth Achievement Award (NYAA) Council and the SUSS on youth changemakers improving the plight of those impacted by the virus will be screened during the webinar.

Said NYAA Council executive director James Soh: "In today's world, people need positive role models who can inspire and motivate others to do good.

"This WND2020 webinar would be an excellent platform to instil positive change, especially during a crisis."





A panel will discuss the perils of the "infodemic" during the Covid-19 outbreak and the next steps to tackle Covid-19. PHOTO: SINGAPORE PRESS CLUB/FACEBOOK



The webinar is open to the public and will be held via teleconferencing platform Zoom next Monday from 4pm to 5.30pm Singapore time.

Those wishing to join in can register here.

Back in Asia for the second year, World News Day aims to showcase the importance of having reliable sources of information and news to help people keep up with developments and make sense of the fast-changing world around them.

"Many have looked to authoritative journalists and professional newsrooms for answers," said Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times.

"They are seeking out and turning to those they can trust.

"This is why there has been a surge in audiences, and subscribers, for most news media. Quality media has debunked much fake news about the virus. It has helped people make sense of developments. It has helped bring communities together," he said.

Efforts to deliver quality coverage to readers will also be highlighted in ST's show, Journalism Through A Pandemic, which will feature on-the-ground footage of correspondents across Asia.

This includes Straits Times China correspondent Elizabeth Law's formidable journey to Wuhan's Huanan Seafood Market as one of the first reporters to visit the area - notoriously known to be the source of the viral infections in China.

Last year, more than 40 newsrooms around the world came together to celebrate World News Day 2019 through forums, a live show and story contributions on why real news matters.

Out of the more than 100 participating newsrooms this year, 20 are from Asia-Pacific, 10 from South Asia, 25 from Africa, 17 from Europe, 18 from Latin America and 20 from North America.