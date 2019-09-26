World News Day
By stepping up to make the case for good journalism, we hope to garner public support for and trust in the media.
- WARREN FERNANDEZ, PRESIDENT, WORLD EDITORS FORUM & ST EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
World News Day is a moment to pause and for our industry and our audience to join in explaining why journalism matters.
- DAVID WALMSLEY, CHAIR CANADIAN JOURNALISM FOUNDATION AND EDITOR-IN-CHIEF OF THE GLOBE AND MAIL
Inspiring Communities
For an able-bodied person, it takes less than 10 minutes to transfer lines at Sindang Station, one of the biggest transit points in Seoul.
Fighting injustice
For Ms Pachayammal, 25, freedom tastes like briyani. That was the dish she first ate after getting rescued from six years of bonded labour in Tamil Nadu.
Fighting Fakes
Less than two months ago, a video of a ceiling collapsing in a mall made the rounds online.