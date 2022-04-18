Works to begin to retrofit Tampines town centre with district cooling network

SINGAPORE - By the first half of 2025, Tampines will become Singapore's first town centre to retrofit a centralised cooling system in a project that will slash the environmental cost of air-conditioning. It will also pave the way for more than 80 per cent of buildings here to follow suit.

On Monday (April 18), seven building owners in the town centre agreed to start works on SP Group's first distributed district cooling network, with another slated to join in the future, said SP Group and Temasek in a statement.

District cooling technology involves generating chilled water in a centralised location, and then sending the chilled water through a network to multiple buildings. In conventional cooling systems, individual buildings have their own chillers.

District cooling is more energy-efficient as the system reaps the benefits of economies of scale by sharing chiller capacity.

Such technology is being implemented worldwide in countries such as Malaysia and Bahrain, as they seek to reduce their carbon footprint.

While air conditioning was hailed by late prime minister Lee Kuan Yew as Singapore's secret to success in the tropics, its cool comfort comes at the price of up to half of a building's energy consumption.

The shared infrastructure from Tampines' future district cooling system is expected to help the town reduce carbon emissions by 1,359 tonnes annually, equivalent to removing 1,236 cars from the roads, said the statement.

The network will also achieve savings of more than 2,800,000 kilowatt-hour annually, which can power more than 905 three-room HDB households for a year, it added.

The buildings to be connected in the network are Century Square, CPF Tampines Building, Income At Tampines Junction, OCBC Tampines Centre 2, Our Tampines Hub, Tampines Mall and Tampines 1.

Because this system is being implemented on an existing site, chilled water pipes will be retrofitted and installed on the buildings' own chiller plants. Some members of the network will share the cooling load to provide air-conditioning to other buildings in the network.

As the first town to pioneer such infrastructure, Tampines is expected to become a blueprint for other existing buildings, as the nation aims to lower carbon emissions to net zero by or around 2050, the statement said.

Separately, Ascendas Reit affirmed their interest to subscribe to the cooling system for commercial building Telepark.

The brownfield project marks one of the efforts to transform Tampines into an eco-town in line with the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

The township was selected for its ageing infrastructure and diverse portfolio of buildings, which allows it to benefit from economies of scale, said Mr S. Harsha, managing director of sustainable solutions at SP Group.

Building the novel network, which was announced to be feasible in August last year, is expected to cost between $40 and 60 million, he added.