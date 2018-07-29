Small window to effect political change and mentor team for nation's good: 78-year-old Tan Cheng Bock on opposition coalition

SINGAPORE - Former veteran People's Action Party MP Tan Cheng Bock says that at the age of 78, he has just a "small window of opportunity" to effect change in Singapore politics.

Speaking on plans for a proposed opposition coalition which he has been invited to lead, he said: "I think I must help but in what capacity, I have not decided."

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Dr Tan - an MP of 26 years who lost the 2011 Presidential Election by 0.35 per cent to Dr Tony Tan - said that he "may only have a short time to mentor a team to work for the good of the nation".

"This is a small window of opportunity, a moment for ubah (change in Malay). I want to put my last years to good use. I want to pass all that I have acquired and learned in the political arena to the next generation.

"I would regret it if I had the chance to make a difference, but did nothing."

On Saturday, seven opposition parties met to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition to contest the next general election due to be held by 2021. Dr Tan attended as an observer.

They are: the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), the People's Power Party (PPP), the Democratic Progressive Party, the Reform Party, the National Solidarity Party (NSP), the Singaporeans First Party, and former NSP chief Lim Tean, who has applied to form a new party - the People's Voice Party.

The Workers' Party (WP) and the Singapore People's Party, which is led by opposition veteran Chiam See Tong, were also invited to the meeting. But they did not attend it.

In its first public comments on the matter, the country's biggest opposition party WP remained non-committal about the prospects of joining the coalition.

Instead, WP said its priority is to build up the party's organisation given its leadership change. In April, Mr Pritam Singh took the helm as secretary-general, succeeding Mr Low Thia Khiang who was party chief for 17 years.

Responding to media queries, its spokesman said on Sunday: "WP is going through a leadership transition and is focused on organisation building to better serve Singaporeans." He declined to elaborate further on why it decided not to attend the meeting although it was invited.

At the meeting held at SDP's headquarters, SDP secretary-general Chee Soon Juan proposed that Dr Tan lead the coalition, given his experience and leadership. According to those present, there was no objection to this proposal.

When approached by The Straits Times at his home on Sunday, Dr Tan declined further comment on the matter.

However, in his Facebook post later that day, he noted that the seven parties all involve political veterans who have not landed a single seat in Parliament for the past decade, adding that he has advised them to put Singapore's interest ahead of their own, or even their party's interest in order to do better.

In his post, he also responded to observers' comments on the proposed coalition, and the invitation to have him lead it.

Political observer Derek da Cunha had earlier wrote on social media that "mixing with this particular crowd - which in the pecking order of non-PAP parties rank as third, fourth and fifth raters, will not do anything for (Dr Tan's) reputation. He will simply be tarnishing his reputation".

In response, Dr Tan said he was curious to know what yardstick was used for this measurement: "I believe that the men and women I met yesterday, were more than willing to make way for better men and women who would stand in their place. They have guts. They have put themselves out there. That is sufficient for the moment."

On Sunday, PPP secretary-general Goh Meng Seng noted on Facebook as well that it is "premature to say that this coalition will definitely be formed as there will be a lot of issues to be discussed and sorted out".

On why WP was not represented at the meeting, he added: "As a serious attempt to form the biggest coalition challenge to PAP ever, we of course would be all inclusive and wanted WP to be part of the coalition.

"I believe at this current stage, we will still continue to put in effort to persuade and convince WP to take part in this coalition building."

As for questions on why Dr Tan - a former PAP MP - was invited to lead the coalition if formed, Mr Goh said it is not about which party one used to be from, "but where your heart lies".

"Dr Tan has convinced us that he is pro-country and his fundamental motivation is to serve the country, in another way," he said. "Dr Tan has a proven record of being more of a critic of PAP's policies even when he was a PAP back bencher."

"We have to see things beyond partisan baggage and interests before we could serve the country wholeheartedly."