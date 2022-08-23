Worker missing after falling into sea in accident at Keppel shipyard

SINGAPORE - Efforts to find a worker who fell into the sea after part of a concrete pier collapsed at a Tuas shipyard on Monday (Aug 22) have ended.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at 10pm on Tuesday night said it has stood down resources for the search operation.

Earlier, the authorities said a 38-year-old Bangladeshi worker was missing after a section of a pier at Keppel Shipyard collapsed, resulting in a crane toppling and injuring four other workers.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the worker, employed by Kumarann Marine, was on the pier where the crane had toppled when the accident occurred at 10.40am on Monday.

MOM said a part of the concrete pier that a crane was standing on collapsed. The crane then toppled, with part of the structure under water.

MOM is investigating the cause of the accident at 51 Pioneer Sector 1, and has stopped all work at the pier.

Two other Bangladeshi workers aged 29 and 31, a 48-year-old Chinese national, and a 40-year-old Singaporean worker sustained minor injuries.

They are all in stable condition, said MOM.

The SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at about noon on Monday. The Singaporean and 31-year-old Bangladeshi workers were taken to the National University Hospital.

The Straits Times understands the Chinese national and the other injured Bangladeshi worker were treated at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. It is not clear who took them there.

In a statement, Keppel Shipyard said a section of the quayside had given way, causing two workers to fall into the sea and a crane to tilt to one side.

A Keppel spokesman said: "We have rescued one of the workers, who is in stable condition, while the other worker is currently missing.

In photos of the incident circulating on social media, the crane can be seen sitting next to a large vessel that was berthed at the shipyard.