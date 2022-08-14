32 lives lost: Workplace fatalities in S'pore in 2022

April 18: A 65-year-old local electrical worker fell 1.5m from a ladder while installing closed-circuit camera cables in a restaurant in Toa Payoh. He died on April 27.

April 21: A 64-year-old local worker fell from a ladder while hanging items on top of a tent in Sembawang Tian Ho Keng temple. He died on April 23.

April 22: A 32-year-old Indian national was run over by a wheel loader while walking towards a rest area at a construction materials disposal site in Tanah Merah.

April 27: A 39-year-old Indian national was run over by a prime mover that he had parked on a ramp along the driveway of a building in Yishun Industrial Street 1.

April 27: A 42-year-old Bangladeshi worker was struck on the head by a steel beam while attempting to secure a lifting clamp on it at a work site in Neythal Road.

April 30: A 49-year-old Indian construction worker died after the container office he was in was blown off its steel support due to wind and a heavy downpour.

May 2: A 66-year-old Singaporean sole proprietor of a construction company fell through a false ceiling while surveying the second floor of a shophouse in Geylang Road.

May 13: A 54-year-old food delivery worker was hit by a motorcycle while riding his electric bicycle in Serangoon Road. He was delivering food at the time.

May 17: A 59-year-old local worker fell into the sea while crossing a gangway from one vessel to another.

May 19: A 49-year-old local worker died after falling 9.5m through a skylight while preparing to do roof cleaning work at a factory in Joo Koon Circle.