32 lives lost: Workplace fatalities in S'pore in 2022

Feb 6: A 59-year-old prime mover driver sustained head injuries after falling while alighting from his vehicle at Keppel Terminal. He died on Feb 8.
Feb 11: A worker died after his head was struck by the moving parts of an automated machine. He had reached into it through an open inspection window.
Feb 11: A 52-year-old local cleaner collapsed while working at an open carpark at an industrial building in Woodlands Sector 2.
Feb 23: A 49-year-old Chinese national died after his forklift toppled sideways at a Build-To-Order (BTO) site in Tampines Street 64.
March 2: A worker died after falling off the open side of a newly constructed three-storey house while doing inspection and painting works.
March 12: A 43-year-old Chinese national died after he was struck by a falling steel plate at a BTO site in Hougang Avenue 3.
March 21: A forklift driver died after his vehicle overturned while he was driving down an uneven slope at the premises of shipbuilding and repair firm Lita Ocean in Pioneer.
March 28: Two Bangladeshi workers, aged 30 and 42, were thrown off a vessel that was docked at Keppel Shipyard in Tuas after a structure atop the vessel collapsed.
April 1: A 72-year-old Singaporean private bus driver died in an accident with another private bus at the junction of Lok Yang Way and First Lok Yang Road in Jurong West.
April 4: A 36-year-old Indonesian worker died after he lost his balance and fell into the sea while securing ropes that moored one barge to another.
April 8: A 48-year-old Singaporean engineer died after falling through a false ceiling above the 16th floor of CapitaSpring building in Market Street.
April 10: A 24-year-old Singaporean food delivery rider died after he was hit by a van in Gambas Avenue while on the way to pick up an order.
April 18: A 65-year-old local electrical worker fell 1.5m from a ladder while installing closed-circuit camera cables in a restaurant in Toa Payoh. He died on April 27.
April 21: A 64-year-old local worker fell from a ladder while hanging items on top of a tent in Sembawang Tian Ho Keng temple. He died on April 23.
April 22: A 32-year-old Indian national was run over by a wheel loader while walking towards a rest area at a construction materials disposal site in Tanah Merah.
April 27: A 39-year-old Indian national was run over by a prime mover that he had parked on a ramp along the driveway of a building in Yishun Industrial Street 1.
April 27: A 42-year-old Bangladeshi worker was struck on the head by a steel beam while attempting to secure a lifting clamp on it at a work site in Neythal Road.
April 30: A 49-year-old Indian construction worker died after the container office he was in was blown off its steel support due to wind and a heavy downpour.
May 2: A 66-year-old Singaporean sole proprietor of a construction company fell through a false ceiling while surveying the second floor of a shophouse in Geylang Road.
May 13: A 54-year-old food delivery worker was hit by a motorcycle while riding his electric bicycle in Serangoon Road. He was delivering food at the time.
May 17: A 59-year-old local worker fell into the sea while crossing a gangway from one vessel to another.
May 19: A 49-year-old local worker died after falling 9.5m through a skylight while preparing to do roof cleaning work at a factory in Joo Koon Circle.
May 24: A 37-year-old Bangladeshi worker fell to his death while doing waterproofing work on the roof of a condominium in West Coast Crescent.
May 27: A 49-year-old worker died after he was pinned underneath a large metal pipe between a trailer and a lorry at a building in Defu Avenue 2.
June 10: A 41-year-old Bangladeshi worker died when part of a wall he was hacking collapsed on him on the second floor of a landed private home in Serangoon Garden.
June 22: A 32-year-old Indian national died after he was crushed between parts of a mobile crane at a work site at the Home Team Tactical Centre in Mandai Quarry Road.
June 24: A 54-year-old food delivery rider died in a traffic accident while riding an electric bicycle near Waterway Point shopping mall in Punggol.
July 6: A 51-year-old Singaporean construction manager was struck by a fragment that broke from plywood used in a pile load test in Pasir Ris Drive 1. He died on July 13.
July 7: A 35-year-old Indian national working at a BTO site in Keat Hong Link died after the forklift he was standing on moved backwards, trapping him between the forklift’s canopy and an overhead beam.
July 20: A 55-year-old Singaporean trainer died after he fell off a dinghy at the Police Coast Guard’s headquarters on Pulau Brani and was struck by the propeller of the boat’s motor.
Aug 3: A 43-year-old Chinese tow truck driver was pinned between a bus and a pillar while he was guiding the vehicle into position at a private transport interchange in Kranji.