Worker dies in forklift accident at Choa Chu Kang BTO site; 29 workplace deaths so far this year

SINGAPORE - A construction worker died in a forklift accident on Thursday (July 7) at a Build-To-Order (BTO) project site in Choa Chu Kang, taking the total number of workplace deaths here this year to 29.

It is the third fatal workplace accident to occur at a BTO project site since the start of the year, the fourth involving a forklift, and takes place as workplace safety issues have come under close scrutiny in recent months.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the accident occurred at Keat Hong Link, where the upcoming 571-unit Keat Hong Verge BTO project is located.

The worker, a 35-year-old Indian national, was standing on the rear counterweight of a forklift at the worksite while tying an electrical cable onto the side of an overhead beam when the forklift moved backwards suddenly.

This occurred at about 10am, and the worker, employed by Mega Engineering (Singapore), was caught between the forklift's canopy and the beam.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 10.15am. The worker was unconscious when he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested for a negligent act causing death, police said. The Straits Times understands that the man is a colleague of the dead worker.

Teambuild Engineering and Construction, the main contractor and occupier of the worksite, has been ordered to stop all work there.

"As a general safety measure, forklifts should only be used for (their) intended purposes," MOM said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Keat Hong Verge is a Housing Board (HDB) development comprising three blocks of two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats. It is expected to be completed this quarter, and be ready for owners to move in by the first quarter of next year.

According to its website, Teambuild is also the main contractor for at least four other BTO projects, including Northshore Edge in Punggol, Yishun Glen, and the recently launched Grove Spring @ Yishun.

In response to queries, the firm said only that the authorities are still investigating Thursday's accident. HDB said it will work with Teambuild to assist with the probe.

"Safety is of utmost importance to HDB," said an HDB spokesman. "We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the deceased's family and, together with the contractor, we will render support and assistance to them."