Worker crushed to death by steel beam in Tuas

SINGAPORE - A worker died on Sunday (Oct 11) after he was crushed by a steel beam that fell onto him when he was securing beams on a lorry loader.

The 39-year-old Indian national was working for Hai Leck Engineering and Construction at 40 Tuas West Road.

He had been adjusting the lashings used to secure steel beams on the bed of a lorry loader, when the lashings loosened and one of the beams fell onto him, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 11.25am on Sunday and that they are investigating.

MOM has ordered Hai Leck Engineering and Construction, the occupier of the workplace, to stop all loading, unloading and delivery works.

Last month, MOM and the Workplace Safety and Health Council said that there were 16 workplace deaths in the first six months of the year.

This number is close to the 17 fatalities reported in the first half of last year, but almost a third lower than the 22 deaths from last July to December.

ST has contacted Hai Leck Engineering and Construction for more details.