Workplace injuries in first half of 2020 fall by 25% as Covid-19 caused dip in economic activity

SINGAPORE - There have been fewer workplace injuries in the first half of this year, likely due to the suspension of selected workplace activities from April to June caused by the coronavirus.

The number of workplace injuries has fallen by nearly a quarter from 6,630 between January and June last year to 4,996 in the first six months this year.

These statistics were provided by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council on Monday (Sept 28).

However, the authorities noted that there were 16 workplace fatalities this year, a figure similar to number cited in the same period last year and the year before.

The leading cause of fatal injuries continues to be fall from height and vehicular-related incidents, with these two concerns relevant last year as well.