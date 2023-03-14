Women’s development has come a long way, but still a work in progress: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE- Women’s development has come a long way in Singapore, but women here still face bias, stereotypes and obstacles, and mindsets must shift in order to make further progress, Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K. Shanmugam said on Tuesday.

“We have made good strides but it remains a work in progress. To bring about lasting, positive change, we have to inculcate the right mindset, and it requires a whole-of-society effort,” he said.

Mr Shanmugam was speaking at a DBS Bank discussion on workplace inclusivity along with fellow panellists DBS Bank CEO Piyush Gupta, and DBS’s Group Head of Institutional Banking Tan Su Shan.

Today’s Singapore is as good a place as many other for women to move ahead, said Mr Shanmugam, as organisations are now more enlightened about nurturing every possible talent, be it male or female. In the Government, half the ministries have female permanent secretaries, he noted.

But he cautioned that mindsets are fluid, and that attitudes can easily regress.

Citing the case of misogynistic British-American influencer Andrew Tate, Mr Shanmugam noted that the former kickboxer has garnered a following among boys and young men in the United Kingdom even though he has made very extreme comments about women.

The BBC reported in February that some UK schools have introduced lessons to tackle sexist behaviour after their students said they admired the 36-year-old and considered him a role model.

“In Singapore, we will not tolerate any kind of violence against women or men...and a person like Andrew Tate will not be allowed to glorify violence against women - he will be in jail,” he said.

At the discussion to celebrate International Women’s Day, Mr Gupta agreed on the need to chip away at stereotypes, and that this can be achieved through what he called “programmes of change”.

One such programme at DBS allows employees with infants to have the flexibility to work from home for a year after their child’s birth, and that includes new fathers.

This and the Government’s recent move to enhance paternity leave from two to four weeks function as initiatives that capture people’s attention and change mindsets, he said.

On Tuesday, DBS and the non-profit SG Her Empowerment (SHE) announced that they will launch two new initiatives in April to advance the agenda on gender equality at the workplace.

DBS will start a seven-month Women’s Leadership Programme aimed at elevating high-potential women leaders in the bank by providing a platform for them to build support networks.

Meanwhile, SHE will launch SHE Sneak Peek, an initiative for underprivileged young women to take up short-term placements in various organisations over a year.