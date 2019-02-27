Woman killed in Tuas Checkpoint bus crash was Hewlett-Packard employee, mother of two

SINGAPORE - The 35-year-old woman who died in a bus accident at the Tuas Checkpoint on Tuesday morning (Feb 26) was an employee of Hewlett-Packard (HP), the software company confirmed on Wednesday.

The Straits Times understands that she is Ms Mok Fei Chen, a Malaysian citizen who worked in Singapore.

Ms Mok was killed after the bus she was in collided into the railings near the checkpoint at about 4am.

The impact sent her and another woman flying out of the vehicle onto the ground. Ms Mok was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fifteen other people, including her husband and some HP employees, were hurt.

On Wednesday, a HP spokesman said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to confirm that a HP employee passed away yesterday in a traffic accident."

The spokesman added that most of the other employees who required medical treatment have been discharged from hospital.

"Our focus is on supporting our colleagues and their families in this difficult time," the spokesman said.

"The safety of all employees is our highest priority and we continue to work with our transportation vendor to ensure safety of the vehicles."

Ms Mok and her husband, who is also believed to be a HP employee, have two daughters, according to her Facebook profile.

The couple, who are from Johor Baru, were believed to be on the way to work when the accident happened.

On her Facebook page, Ms Mok often shared photos of her family celebrating special occasions, such as Christmas and birthdays.

They were also pictured on a recent family trip to Taiwan in August last year.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported on Wednesday that Ms Mok's husband and three relatives arrived at the mortuary in a Malaysia-registered car at about 10am.

The four of them spoke to an investigation officer for about 10 minutes before they left.

The police have arrested the 59-year-old bus driver for causing death by rash act.