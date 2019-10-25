Woman in fatal Orchard Towers fight slapped with 2 new charges

SINGAPORE - The lone woman involved in a fatal Orchard Towers brawl was slapped with fresh charges on Friday (Oct 25).

Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 23, now faces two new charges, including one count of consorting with co-accused Tan Sen Yang, who allegedly had an offensive weapon in his possession.

Siow also faces another additional charge of behaving in a disorderly manner.

Court papers allege that Siow was with Tan at about 5.46am on July 2 at the Naughty Girl Club at Orchard Towers, when Tan had on him an offensive weapon.

The weapon in question is a kerambit knife, with a curved blade resembling a claw, which was supposedly used in the attack.

Siow is also being taken to task for allegedly dashing towards a group of patrons at the club, in a bid to kick and push them later that morning, at around 6.20am.

Siow was initially charged with murder along with seven men after the victim, Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31, a chemist, died from his injuries following the fight.

She had an earlier murder charge reduced to one of causing hurt last Friday.

Three of Siow's co-accused still face the death penalty and remain in remand: Tan Sen Yang, 28, and Ang Da Yuan and Joel Tan Yun Sheng, both 26.

Related Story Orchard Towers killing: Sole woman in case cries after murder charge reduced to assault

Related Story Orchard Towers: From family mall to sleaze and brawls

Earlier, three other men - Chan Jia Xing, 26, Loo Boon Chong, 25, and Tan Hong Sheng, 22 - who allegedly took part in the deadly brawl as well, had their murder charges reduced to the same consorting charge that Siow now faces.

Siow is scheduled to be back in court on Nov 29. She is out on bail of $20,000, with her bail conditions including that she will be electronically tagged.

She is required to be home between 10pm and 7am, and has to surrender her travel documents.

If convicted, she could be jailed for up to three years for knowingly consorting with a person in possession of a dangerous weapon.

For disorderly behaviour in a public place, she could be jailed for up to six months, fined $2,000, or both, if she is a first-time offender.

As for the reduced charge she faces for voluntarily causing hurt with common intention, she also faces up to two years' jail, a $5,000 fine, or both.