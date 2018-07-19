Woman found dead, male suspect injured after alleged stabbing in ITE College Central campus carpark

SINGAPORE - A woman was found dead at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus carpark in Ang Mo Kio on Thursday evening (July 19).

The police said they were alerted to the case at 7.43pm. The case has been classified as murder.

A 56-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the scene and was pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics.

A 66-year-old male suspect was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SCDF, which sent two ambulances to the scene, said that the man had sustained serious injuries.

When The Straits Times visited the site on Thursday at about 9.30pm, the entire carpark area had been cordoned off. The victim's body had not been removed and was lying between two cars. Police officers were at the scene.

An ITE spokesman said in a statement issued around 12.10am: "This is an isolated incident, and we would like to assure parents, students and the public that our campus is safe for students, staff and members of the public."

He added that as the police is investigating, ITE is unable to comment further. The school staff are saddened by the tragic incident.

The spokesman added that lessons will carry on as per normal on Friday (July 20).

Mr Ang Wei Neng, a member of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Education, said: "It is sad that such a tragic incident has happened in the school compound."

"We hope that the management of ITE College Central can act quickly and decisively to enhance the security of the college to assure parents, students and staff of their safety."

Most students still on campus at around 10pm said that they had not heard of the incident, as the sheltered carpark is in an area with less foot traffic.

Year 2 student Zatil Nazurah, 18, said she received a text message from a teacher telling her to be careful and to stay away from the basement carpark.

“A lot of us just came out of CCA so we don’t know what happened. We were told to stay away from the main carpark but don’t know why.”

A year 1 student, who gave her name only as Didi, 16, said that she had also been told to keep away from the carpark.

“I’m feeling quite scared now about the safety here,” she said.

The woman's body was removed from the school campus at 12.40am.

Police investigations are ongoing.