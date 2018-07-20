ITE College Central murder: Police arrest 66-year-old man who allegedly stabbed ex-wife

SINGAPORE - The 66-year-old man who allegedly stabbed Ms Low Hwee Geok, 56, at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus, was arrested on Friday (July 20).

Seet Cher Hng, who is believed to be Ms Low's former husband, was arrested at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he is currently warded. The police have classified the case as murder.

Ms Low, who was found dead at the Ang Mo Kio school's carpark on Thursday evening, was a divisional director of ITE's examinations division.

Seet was understood to have later stabbed himself. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said he sustained serious injuries.

Friends of Ms Low who were at the morgue on Friday morning spoke well of her. The Straits Times understands that she had two children, a boy and a girl.

Reverend Ian Buntain, 61, her pastor for two years at Grace Baptist Church near MacPherson, told reporters that Ms Low was a regular at the church.

"She was a lovely, joyful soul, very gentle, always had a smile. Everyone who met her loved her, so it's quite a tragedy for everyone," said Rev Buntain, who was at the morgue with his wife, Sherri.

"People should know she made a great impact on those who know her... There is sadness."

A church friend, who did not want to be named, said Ms Low joined the church alone two years ago, adding: "She never mentioned her personal life and is a very faithful Christian believer."





The police said they were alerted to an incident on Thursday at 7.40pm involving a man who allegedly stabbed a 56-year-old woman in the school's carpark.

Ms Low was found lying motionless at the scene and was pronounced dead by SCDF paramedics. SCDF sent two ambulances to the scene.

When The Straits Times visited the site on Thursday at about 9.30pm, the entire carpark area had been cordoned off. The victim's body had not been removed and was lying between two cars. Police officers were at the scene.

An ITE spokesman said in a statement issued at around 12.10am: "This is an isolated incident, and we would like to assure parents, students and the public that our campus is safe for students, staff and members of the public."

He added that as the police were investigating the case, ITE was unable to comment further. The school staff were saddened by the tragic incident, the spokesman said.

He added that lessons will carry on as normal on Friday.

Ms Low's body was removed from the school campus at 12.40am.

Police investigations are ongoing.