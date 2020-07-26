Woman and baby boy among four new imported Covid-19 patients in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Two of the four new imported Covid-19 cases announced on Sunday (July 26) were Singaporeans or PRs who returned to Singapore from Indonesia on Friday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The first is a 30-year-old female PR and the second is a one-year-old boy, who is a Singapore citizen. MOH did not say if they were related.

The other two cases are work permit holders who arrived from the Philippines on July 14.

All four were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and tested while they were serving their notice.

There were five community cases reported on Sunday, comprising one work pass holder and four work permit holders. MOH said all five cases are asymptomatic and were detected through proactive testing.

Of the five, two are linked to previous cases or clusters, having been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases and placed on quarantine earlier.

The other three are currently unlinked, and were detected as a result of MOH's periodic screening of workers in essential services who are living outside dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations of the unlinked cases are in progress.

There were 481 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, bringing Singapore's total to 50,369. Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 472 cases.

Of the new cases, 98 per cent are linked to known clusters while the rest are pending contact tracing.

Meanwhile, the Giant Hypermarket in Pioneer Mall in Jurong West Street 61, Mustafa Centre, and City Square Mall were added to a list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Tekka Centre and Funan Mall were also new additions on the list, which can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited to get those who were there to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from an average of 10 cases per day two weeks ago to seven in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from an average of five cases per day two weeks ago to four in the past week.

With 169 cases discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Sunday, 45,506 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 173 patients remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit, while 4,648 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 16.2 million people. More than 649,200 people have died.