11 more dorms cleared; Balestier hotel among places visited by infectious patients

Eleven more dormitories have been cleared of the coronavirus, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

The ministry added that it is on track to clear all the dormitories by the beginning of next month, with the exception of 17 standalone blocks in eight purpose-built dormitories, which serve as quarantine facilities for 28,000 workers who are in isolation.

The 11 newly cleared dormitories are in: 20 Kranji Road, Potong Pasir Avenue 1, 63 Senoko Drive, 5 Sungei Kadut Avenue, 59 Sungei Kadut Loop, 10 Tagore Drive, 212 Tagore Lane; 16 Tech Park Crescent, 23 Tech Park Crescent, 50 Tech Park Crescent and 29 Tuas View Walk.

Earlier, MOH said it detected 505 Covid-19 cases among migrant workers living in dormitories. This is out of the 513 total new cases confirmed as of yesterday noon, taking Singapore's total to 49,888.

Among the new patients were two community cases, both of whom are work pass holders.

One of them was picked up as a result of proactive surveillance and screening of workers in essential services living outside dormitories, even though he is asymptomatic, said the ministry.

Epidemiological investigations are currently in progress. All identified close contacts have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start of their quarantine period.

Serological tests for his household contacts will also be conducted to determine if he could have been infected by them.

Meanwhile, the other case was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case. He tested positive during quarantine.

MOH said the average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from nine cases two weeks ago to seven in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of five cases to four over the same period.

Update on cases

New cases: 513 Imported: 6 (2 PRs, 4 dependant's pass holders) In community: 2 (2 work pass holders) In dormitories: 505 Active cases: 4,509 In hospitals: 148 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 4,361 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 45,337 Discharged yesterday: 180 TOTAL CASES: 49,888

There were also six new imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving the notice.

They included two permanent residents who returned to Singapore from India on July 12, and from the United Kingdom on July 10. The remaining patients are dependant's pass holders who arrived from India between July 11 and July 13, including a three-year-old boy, an Indian national who had no symptoms.

A new cluster was also identified at a dormitory in 12 Defu Lane 7, comprising three of the newly confirmed cases yesterday and one previous case.

Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park, a four-star hotel in Balestier, and B&S Mini Mart in Geylang were identified as public places visited by coronavirus patients while they were still infectious.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited to get those who were there to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.