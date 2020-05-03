Winning cash and bonding over ST colouring contest

With his traditional Chinese medicine clinic in the Orchard area shut because of the tightened circuit breaker measures, Mr Chiang Yok Wah was worried about meeting the rent that was due.

Yesterday, he was told he had won $5,000 in cash in The Straits Times #STayhome #STaysafe Colouring Challenge, which was held over seven days from April 20 and sponsored by life insurance company Prudential.

The 75-year-old said: "During the circuit breaker period, my acupuncture clinic was closed. Though we had no income, full rental still had to be paid. The prize money will help a lot; I plan to use it to pay my rental."

His was one of almost 4,000 entries ST received for the contest, which saw families bonding over seven visuals created by ST's Visual and Art team.

Four judges from the team picked five winners, who each took home $5,000. Entries were judged on creativity, colour composition, attention to detail and presentation.

Mr Peter Williams, the Visual and Art editor of the English/Malay/ Tamil Media Group, said judging the contest was both "overwhelming and delightful".

"We've been treated to an amazing display of skill, creative spirit, and imagination from young, old, and everyone in between. Singapore's really got talent," he said.

Pieces were submitted in pencil, acrylic, oil and crayons, mixed media, and even 3D.

Sanchita Dhareshwar, 16, a visual arts student at the School of the Arts, was one of the winners. She used a variety of mediums including glitter and fabric paints. Her brother Shantanu, 11, applied the finishing touches. "The win was very unexpected," she said, adding that she plans to donate some of the prize money to animal shelters.

For the Boys, it was family effort that got them the prize.

Mr Boy Eng Seng, 44, together with his wife Linda, and two children, aged six and eight, used the seven artworks to form word "SGUNITE" when placed together.

"It represents the importance of everyone in this fight against Covid-19," Mrs Boy, 41, said.

Although she did not win, 90-year-old Lim Siang Keng picked up a new hobby - colouring.



Mr Chiang Yok Wah (left) plans to use the prize money to pay the rent of his acupuncture clinic. Madam Lim Siang Keng picked up the hobby of colouring through taking part in the contest. PHOTOS: MARGARET PANG, LECK CHI LING



Her 24-year-old granddaughter Leck Chi Ling said that her grandmother had time because she had to close her fruit stall in a market in Ang Mo Kio. Madam Lim spent about 10 hours on each piece.

Ms Leck, who lives with her grandmother, said the two bonded as they worked on the visuals.

"Granny would ask me or my sister to explain things she did not understand, such as the need for a delivery man or why doctors needed personal protective equipment. Each time she finished an artwork, she would proudly show it to us and point out the bits that she loved the most."

Ms Chrisashley Tok, 38, said her family also bonded over the contest. She roped in her helper Karen Sanfuego and sister-in-law Maureen, who lives with them.



The Goh family and their helper Karen Sanfuego (left), 29, each took charge of one visual. Ms Chrisashley Tok (right), 38, with the four children (front row, from left) Lennon, 11, Modric, nine, Keane, 13, and Tracy (back row, second from right), 29, and Ms Tok’s sister-in-law Maureen, 66. PHOTO: SUNNY GOH



She added: "Our greatest discovery was the hidden talent that our helper has. She took her task extremely seriously and was still applying the finishing touches when the rest of us were ready to throw in the pencil, so to speak. We declared her the family winner."

Ms Leny Harini, 41, who joined the contest with her husband, daughter and father, said: "Although all of us were gunning for the prize money, as we reached the end of the challenge, we realised that the time spent, teamwork and encouragement we gave each other made us closer as a family. It created memories for us that we will cherish for a long time."

And the winners are...

In no order of merit:

Cliff Tan

Huang Yu Chiao

Chiang Yok Wah

Sanchita Dhareshwar

Boy Eng Seng