ST colouring challenge kicks off, with $5k cash prize up for grabs

Fight the Covid-19 blues by bringing some colour - and a chance to win $5,000 cash - to your stay-home life.

For seven days from today until April 26, five readers of The Straits Times will stand a chance to win $5,000 each. The Straits Times #STayhome #STaysafe Colouring Challenge is sponsored by life insurance company Prudential.

Look out for an illustration each day in the Life section drawn by a Straits Times artist. Colour all seven artworks and submit them together at the end of the seven days.

There is no age limit, and entries can be done singly or as a family.

Entries will be judged on creativity, colour composition, attention to detail and presentation.

Participants are free to colour the drawings any way they like, and are encouraged to be creative. They can use materials such as pencils and paints, or even glitter and sequins.

The seven cheerful illustrations are inspired by scenes from the artists' lives during this circuit breaker period. Said artist Lee Yu Hui: "I hope my illustration will add a bit of fun to everyone's day. Let's stay home and get through this together."

Singapore entered circuit breaker mode on April 7, with non-essential workplaces and schools closed until May 4.

People are to stay home except to buy food, exercise or for other essential activities.

• The Straits Times #STayhome #STaysafe Colouring Challenge sponsored by Prudential starts today in the Life section and runs till April 26. Turn to Page C10 of Life for the first challenge.