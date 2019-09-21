Win tickets to premier wine and dine event

The Great Wine & Dine Festival arrives at Resorts World Sentosa next month, in tandem with the inaugural Wine Pinnacle Awards 2019.

On Oct 11 and 12, the festival will showcase more than 400 wines and craft sakes.

Some of the wines featured are nominees from the Wine Pinnacle Awards, which honour the best in wine-making and break down competition barriers through open nominations unrestricted by origin or entry fees.

Activities include master classes by top wine critics; festival-exclusive dishes created by top restaurants (such as Michelin 1-Star Table65 and Fratelli Trattoria); and an appearance by the famed Lobsterdamus from LA.

