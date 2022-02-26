Will higher costs of hiring foreigners spur employers to hire more locals?

From September, employers who hire foreign workers on Employment Pass and S Pass will have to pay higher minimum salaries. Is it enough to nudge them to hire more locals or will it affect their business plans?
The Straits Times examines the impact on the retail, F&B, infocommunication and finance sectors.
Salary cut-offs for Employment Pass, S Pass applicants raised thrice in less than 3 years
Employers looking to hire foreign workers will - yet again - have to grapple with paying them higher minimum salaries, as Singapore bumps up salary thresholds for new Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass applicants for the third time in less than three years.
Retailers hope to attract and train more local talents
Retailers here are struggling with the rising costs of raw goods, shipping, fuel and rental. Adding to their worries now is the increase in salary thresholds for Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass holders that take effect in September.
Rising labour costs, manpower shortage and expansion plans a concern for F&B owners
Players in the food and beverage (F&B) sector are concerned about rising labour costs, labour shortage and their expansion plans, following the announcement during the Budget speech on Feb 18 that the minimum qualifying salaries for Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass holders will be raised from September this year.
Increased salary thresholds for foreigners might deepen hiring woes in S'pore ICT sector
The global shortage of tech talent, which is also reflected in Singapore's labour pool, has driven wages up in the infocomm and technology (ICT) sector and created hiring challenges for firms here.
Finance sector firms working to tap local talent pool, but need foreign staff to fill gaps in senior and tech roles
The move to increase the minimum salaries of foreigners in the finance sector will put pressure on employers to train more locals to fill the roles.